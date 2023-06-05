NRHEG advances 2 girls to state track tournament Published 6:41 am Monday, June 5, 2023

The NRHEG girls’ track and field team placed fifth at the Section 2A Track and Field Meet at Mankato West High School, with several placing and two advancing to the state tournament.

Quinn VanMaldeghem will advance in the 800-meter, after finishing with a time of 2:24.89, winning the section championship and setting a new school record.

Evelyn Nydegger will advance in the 100m HH after finishing with a time of 16.75 and ini the 300LH after finishing in 48.60.

Also placing were the following:

• Third place: Discus, Lauren Cowell, 108’0”

• Fourth place: High jump, Anika Ladlie, 4’10”

• Fifth place: 1600m, Quinn VanMaldeghem, 5:41.94

• Sixth place: 4×100, Josie Strom, Holly Bartness, Chloe Riewer, Paige Johnson, 53.73

• Eighth place: 4×400, Evelyn Nydegger, Keira Lenort, Sierra Misgen, Quinn VanMaldeghem, 4:36.41

• Eighth place: Long jump, Chloe Riewer, 14’7”