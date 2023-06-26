NRHEG grad plays in Coaches Association All-Star series

Andrew Phillips was selected to play for the southern Minnesota team in the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star series this past weekend in Chaska. The All-Star series is made up of six teams; four from the metro area, one from northern Minnesota and one from southern Minnesota. The southern Minnesota team ended up taking second. It was a great way for Phillips to end his high school career. He had the chance to play with and against several of his Minnesota Blizzard teammates, who he has played over the last four years. He was also selected for All-Conference, All-Section and All-State for the 2023 high school baseball season playing for NRHEG High School. This summer, Phillips is playing for the Owatonna Aces amateur baseball team. In the fall he will be attending South Dakota State University, where he received a scholarship to play baseball. He is the son of Aaron and Jeanette Phillips of Hartland. Provided