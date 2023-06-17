Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary met at 9 a.m. May 20 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. President Sandy Anderson called the meeting to order. The American Flag and the Auxiliary Pledge were recited.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given. Both reports were approved as read.

Bills were presented and motioned to be paid.

Membership is now at 57 and the goal is 58. A discussion was held concerning how to get people to join our unit and what the requirements are.

Anderson gave the current Poppy report. The Poppy will be available at the Memorial Day program. The updated Poppy report will be given at the September meeting.

The presidents’ plaques for both the Legion and the Auxiliary have been updated.

It was discussed and decided to do the “no bake” fundraiser again this year. Anderson will include this in the August membership letter.

The next Auxiliary meeting will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Announcements were made that the “Tee It Up for Campers Golf Tournament” for True Friends will be held on July 8 at Oak View Golf Course by Freeborn. For more information contact Jim Beach 507-391-3773.

Also announced was that the Freeborn Area Heritage Museum, which is located at 608 Park St. in Freeborn, is open on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., and all are welcome to come and look around. Everyone is also, welcome to attend the Heritage monthly meetings which are held at 7 p.m. the third Monday at the museum.