Peter Edson Berglund

Peter (Pete) Edson Berglund, 81, passed away on January 24, 2023 at Thorne Crest Assisted Living in Albert Lea. A graveside Service will be held at Graceland Cemetery at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023; a light luncheon will follow from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Albert Lea American Legion.

Pete was born June 5, 1941 to John and Eveleth (Ostrander) Berglund, and was raised in Albert Lea, MN.

While attending high school he began dating Patricia Paczkowski. After graduating from Albert Lea High School, he attended Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin. Pete returned to Albert Lea and joined the Army National Guard. In 1963, at St. Paul Cathedral, he was united in marriage to Patricia, and together they raised two sons, John and Steve. Pete and Patricia spent 48 loving years together until her passing in December 2011.

Being a man of many trades, Pete ran multiple businesses over the years, such as a sporting goods store, car dealership, and a medical supply company. Pete spent much of his time visiting his cabin in Isabella, MN, during the fall and summer months, where fishing and hunting grouse were among some of his favorite outdoor activities. An ideal day for Pete consisted of a cigar, a glass of brandy, and being an avid reader, a good book. Pete was an avid reader of all genres but especially enjoyed Tom Clancy. He left behind memories in the way of family recipes, such as “Berglund eggs” and rare steaks.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Berglund and parents John and Eveleth Berglund.

Left to cherish Pete’s memory his sons, John (DeeAnn) Berglund and Steve Berglund; grandson Peter Berglund and granddaughter Joy Berglund.