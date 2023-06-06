POET awards grant to Noon Kiwanis Club

Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Submitted

POET last week awarded a community impact grant to the Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club, which is raising money for the new inclusive playrground in Albert Lea. Pictured, Judy Verdoorn and Wes Halverson accept the check. Provided

