Register for the Agriculture and Food Science Exploration Day Published 1:09 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Mower County 4-H and Riverland Community College have partnered to offer the second Annual Agriculture and Food Science Exploration Day on June 28. This program is for youth in grades 9-12 and is a great opportunity for anyone interested in agriculture and food science careers.

The program will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 28 at Riverland Community College.

During the day, participants will explore possible careers in agronomy, animal science, and food science by participating in engaging tours, hands-on learning labs and developing leadership skills. Tours include Northern Country Co-op, Read’s Brown Swiss Dairy farm, and Hormel Foods’ Chemistry and Microbiology Labs. At each location, youth will participate in hands-on activities designed to help them apply what they’ve learned. Participants will also learn about leadership with State 4-H Ambassadors.

To register for this event, go to https://z.umn.edu/ AgandFoodExplorationDay by June 14. Cost is $10 per participant, which includes a meal and a T-shirt. If you have any questions, contact Adam Stevermer, Mower County 4-H educator, at 507-438-2394 or stev0421@umn.edu or Nick Schiltz, Riverland Community College agricultural instructor and program coordinator at 507-402-6175 or nick.schiltz@riverland.edu.