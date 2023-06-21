Robert “Bob” Beck

Robert “Bob” Edwin Beck, age 82, passed away peacefully in Albert Lea, MN on June 19th, 2023, with his family by his side.

Bob was born on November 26, 1940 in Albert Lea, MN and was the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Vogel) Beck. He attended school in Emmons, MN and later graduated high school from Lake Mills, IA in 1958. Following graduation, Bob enlisted in the Army and served in the Philippine Islands. He was a very proud veteran and truly loved this country. He was united in matrimony to the love of his life, Judy (Noble) Beck, on May 1, 1965. After exiting the service, Bob worked at Queen’s Products, where he found his true passion in life – farming. He spent many years milking dairy cows, raising steers/pigs, and tending to his crops.

He was a man of faith and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake. An active member in the community, he served on the Freeborn County Pork Producers Board and the Northern Country Coop Board. When he wasn’t in the tractor, you could commonly find Bob enjoying a beverage at the Conger Municipal or at the Alden Steak Fry.

In later years, he found joy spending time with friends and family, camping at Happy Times Resort, dancing with his bride, and going for numerous drives in his truck. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a friend of many, but his family was his true pride and joy. He was extremely proud to be keeping his legacy in the family by passing his farm onto his grandson. Bob’s kind heart, devotion to his family, and his famous one-liners, such as “oh geez gods”, will be missed by all those who loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; daughters, Julie (Tim) Slavin, Shelly (Rodd) Benfield, and Janelle (Ryan) Merkouris; and grandchildren, Kylie (Josh) LaDuke, Krista (Jacob) Moran, Caleb and Ellen Merkouris, and Jordan and Shelby Beck.

He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Kevin Beck; brother, Larry Beck; his parents, Edwin and Dorothy; and many other extended family members.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake, 69471 190th St, Albert Lea, with a visitation beginning at 1:00PM. Burial will follow the funeral service.