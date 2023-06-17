Robin Gudal: God still loves us at our worst Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

When “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson crudely mocked congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw because of his eye patch and flippantly remarked, “I know he lost his eye in the war or whatever,” no one expected the former Navy SEAL and decorated war hero to respond to the insults in the way he did. The mockery of his combat-inflicted disability — motivated by Davidson’s disdain for his political views — resulted in such a strong public backlash that he fell into deep depression and self-loathing. Davidson wrote in an Instagram post, “I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

Because Jesus Christ has loved us at our worst, we can love others at their worst.

“But I say to you that hear, love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you. To him who strikes you on the cheek, offer the other also; and from him who takes away your coat do not withhold even your shirt.” — Luke 6:27-29, RSV

Crenshaw told the comedian that everyone had a purpose in this world and that “God put you here for a reason. It’s your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way.”

Instead of firing back, he built a bridge. Instead of shaming and scolding, he spoke tenderly. Instead of seeking vindication through retaliation, he sought friendship through peacemaking. Instead of adding to the cycle of outrage, he soundly defeated outrage with a gesture of unconditional love. Moved by compassion for the pain that Davidson had brought upon himself at his expense, the man trained in military strike and defense offered a gentle answer.

“A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. The tongue of the wise commends knowledge, but the mouths of fools pour out folly. The eyes of the Lord are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good. A gentle tongue is a tree of life, but perverseness in it breaks the spirit.” — Proverbs 15:1-4, ESV

“Those of us who identify as Christians have been given a resource that enables us to respond to outrage and wrath in a healing, productive and life-giving way. But make no mistake. Jesus’ gentle answer was bold and costly. His gentle answer included pouring out his lifeblood and dying on the cross. Our gentle answer will be costly as well. We must die to ourselves, to our self-righteousness, to our indication and to our outrage,” — “A Gentle Answer,” Scott Sauls

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.