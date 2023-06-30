Roger A. Swearingen

Roger Allen Swearingen, 75 of Ellendale, Minnesota passed away peacefully on June 28th, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Roger, born the first of five children to Robert and Marjorie (Lavon) Swearingen on July 14, 1947 was the loving husband to Caren (Esplan) and father of Ross Swearingen (Deanna), D.J. Nolan, Carri Grubbs (James), Shane St. John, Heidi Anderson (David), and Tiffany DeShanne (Dallas); grandfather to Jerrid, Tory, Casey, Corey, Jacob, Alexis, Abby, Evan, Greyson, Lucy, and Josie; his loving pup, Hank; sisters, Renee, LuAnn, and Barb; mother-in-law, Doris Esplan; several brothers and sisters-in-law; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Swearingen; sister, Jean Thostenson; and son, D.J. Nolan.

Email newsletter signup

Roger served many in life. This service always began with his children, his grandchildren, his family, and the love for his country.

He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and a decorated veteran who served proudly in the Vietnam War for the United States Air Force.

Roger’s family will host a memorial service to celebrate his life on July 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale, MN; Chaplin Scott Sokal will officiate. Roger’s family will greet guests at a visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment is at First Lutheran Cemetery in Ellendale, MN with Military Honors provided by the Ellendale VFW/American Legion and Air Force Honor Guard.