Savor: Pecan snack mix with cranberries and chocolate

Work, social commitments, children’s activities and the daily grind can take over schedules and wreak havoc on your opportunities to sit at the table for meals.

As your calendar seems to fill up with meetings, family occasions and more, you might just find yourself skipping breakfast or lunch and opting for filling snacks instead.

In fact, according to the International Food Information Council’s 2022 Food and Health Survey, 75% of Americans snack at least once per day, which means 2023 could become the year of the snack. Whether it’s forgoing breakfast at home for a bite on the go or powering up with an afternoon morsel, one flavor favorite and nutritional powerhouse you can turn to is the pecan.

Consider this Salty Pecan Snack Mix for a grab-and-go breakfast as you head out the door or an easy way to keep hunger at bay in the afternoon. Because pecans pair with a variety of ingredients and flavors, they’re a perfect partner for this combination of rolled oats, coconut, honey, cinnamon and more.

Pecan Snack Mix with Cranberries and Chocolate

Ingredients

1 cup pecan halves

1 cup rice squares cereal (wheat or cinnamon)

1/2 cup pretzels

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions

In a large, microwave-safe bowl, add pecans, rice squares cereal and pretzels. In a small, microwave-safe bowl, add butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, salt and nutmeg.

Microwave the butter mixture 1-2 minutes until melted then pour over dry mix. Toss well to combine.

Microwave snack mix in 45-second intervals, about 4-5 intervals total, until mix is fragrant, golden and toasty.

Cool mix completely then stir in cranberries and dark chocolate chips.