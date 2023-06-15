See how USC, A-C golfers fared at state Published 10:13 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

One United South Central boy and one girl competed in the Class A state golf tournament this week.

Junior Kadyn Neubauer finished in 15th place with scores of 77 from the first round and 79 from the second round, for a total of 156.

Emma Heggen finished in 64th place with scores of 105 on both days.

For Alden-Conger, Emma Kleinschrodt and Ella Riebe participated.

Kleinschrodt ended in 53rd place with scores of 108 and 93, and Riebe finished in 76th place with scores of 111 and 114.