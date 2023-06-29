Seen: Farmers Market

Published 2:38 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Albert Lea Farmers Market opened in May. This year there are vendors selling asparagus, rhubarb, baked goods, jams and jellies, syrup, honey, eggs, meat and coffee, among a variety of items. The market is located at the north end of Broadway north of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. These shoppers were there the first Saturday the market was open, May 20.

Email newsletter signup

More Albert Lea Magazine

Why We Love Albert Lea

DIY: Summer cocktail party floral ice bucket

Savor: Pecan snack mix with cranberries and chocolate

Seen: Albert Lea city pool

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections