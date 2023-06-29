Seen: Farmers Market Published 2:38 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Albert Lea Farmers Market opened in May. This year there are vendors selling asparagus, rhubarb, baked goods, jams and jellies, syrup, honey, eggs, meat and coffee, among a variety of items. The market is located at the north end of Broadway north of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. These shoppers were there the first Saturday the market was open, May 20.