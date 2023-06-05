Several Albert Lea girls place at section track tournament Published 6:28 am Monday, June 5, 2023

1 of 3

Though the Albert Lea girls’ track and field team will not advance any athletes to the state tournament, the team finished the section tournament with several making it to the podium.

• The Albert Lea girls’ 4×800 team placed fifth with an 11-second personal best. That team includes Mya Hanke, Madi Whelan, Maggie Schulz and Kendall Kenis.

• Elle Schulz took fifth in the 3200-meter race and sixth place in the 1600-meter race.

• Marissa Martinez took ninth in the triple jump.