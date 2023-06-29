Shaving their hair to support one of their own
Published 11:48 am Thursday, June 29, 2023
1 of 6
Caycee Barrett, left, smiles as he shaves off the first piece of his baseball coach Joel Koch's hair on Wednesday night in Lake Mills. Koch agreed to have his head shaved if the community reached a fundraising goal to support Barrett, who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
The Lake Mills baseball team looks on Wednesday night after coach Joel Koch has his head shaved. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Lake Mills baseball coach Joel Koch smiles after having his head and beard shaved Wednesday night. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Caycee Barrett holds up a braid cut off from Shana Rogstad, a Lake Mills mom, who also had her head shaved Wednesday night. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
Lake Mills varsity baseball coach Joel Koch joins in on the shaving of Shana Rogstad's hair Wednesday night as Barrett looks on. Photo courtesy Lory Groe
The Lake Mills community gathered Wednesday night at the baseball field to witness high school baseball player Caycee Barrett shave the hair of his coach, Joel Koch, and Lake Mills mother Shana Rogstad.
Barrett was recently diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and Koch and Rogstad agreed to have their heads shaved in an effort to raise money to support Barrett’s family.