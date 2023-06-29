Shaving their hair to support one of their own

Published 11:48 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Lake Mills community gathered Wednesday night at the baseball field to witness high school baseball player Caycee Barrett shave the hair of his coach, Joel Koch, and Lake Mills mother Shana Rogstad.

Barrett was recently diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and Koch and Rogstad agreed to have their heads shaved in an effort to raise money to support Barrett’s family.

