Soldiers returning Saturday from Macedonia Published 3:14 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Delta Company 2-135th Infantry, stationed out of Albert Lea, recently participated in Defender Europe 2023, where they were sent to Macedonia to support Immediate Response 23 (IR23).

Delta Company was tasked to qualify heavy weapons crew members on day and night fire tables. After spending five days in the field, sleeping under the stars of Macedonia, the Soldiers of Delta Company finished their gunnery tables.

More than 60 soldiers are due to return to the Albert Lea armory on Saturday.