Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards 53 organizations with grants for books Published 10:55 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recently awarded 22,350 children’s books to 53 organizations through its Early Literacy Grant Program. This grant supports early literacy efforts that enhance school readiness for children birth to age eight by providing children with books.

The books were awarded in partnership with Capstone and ABDO, Mankato-based publishers of children’s books and digital products and services. In 2002, Capstone helped launch the BookStart program, working with SMIF to distribute thousands of books to children in the region over a period of 15 years. In 2018, the Early Literacy Grant was formed as a new collaborative effort between SMIF and the two publishers to put even more books into the hands of children birth to age 8. SMIF has previously partnered with both companies on collectively distributing more than 230,000 books across the region through grants and programming.

The following organizations were awarded Early Literacy Grants because they provide outstanding early literacy opportunities for young children and their families:

Albert Lea Area Schools

Alden-Conger Preschool

Allina Health in Northfield

Brown County Public Health

Byron Public Schools

Children’s Museum of Rochester Inc

Christmas in the City in Adams

Community Health Service Inc. in Rochester

Dodge County Public Health

Elysian Area Library

Faribault Public Schools

Fillmore Central Community Education

Friends of the Houston Minnesota Public Library

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop ECFE/School Readiness

Good Shepherd Preschool in Owatonna

Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties

Lewiston-Altura Schools

Kasson-Mantorville Community Education

Kenyon-Wanamingo Early Education

Kingsland Public Schools in Spring Valley

Le Sueur-Henderson Public School and ECFE

Leo Augusta Children’s Academy in Blooming Prairie

Mayo Clinic Health System-Faribault

Minnesota Child Care Provider Information Network in Welcome

Minnesota Valley Action Council in Mankato

Muir Library in Winnebago

New Prague Area Community Education

New Ulm Schools

Next Chapter Inc. in Austin

Northfield Public Schools Community Education in Northfield

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale- Geneva Public Schools – Community Education

Geneva Public Schools – Community Education Parenting Resource Center in Austin

Pine Island Schools

Ridgeview Foundation

River Bend Education District in New Ulm

Riverside Central Elementary in Rochester

Rochester Public Schools

Sleepy Eye ECFE

Spring Grove School ECFE

St. Charles Early Learning Programs

Stewartville Early Childhood

Tri-City United School Early Learning in Montgomery

Three Rivers Community Action Inc in Zumbrota

United Way of Goodhue Wabasha and Pierce Counties

United Way of Steele County

Village Agricultural Cooperative in Rochester

Wabasha County Social Services

Winona ECFE

Waseca County Public Health

Waterville Public Library

Watonwan County Public Health

Wee Pals Child Care Center in Owatonna

Wells Public Library

“At SMIF, we know that providing families with books for young children can be a powerful way to lay the groundwork for literacy,” said Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of Early Childhood at SMIF. “Our long-term partnerships with both Capstone and ABDO are critical to our efforts to provide parents and children with support they need to prepare for school.”

Award recipients were provided with a selection of titles donated by the publishing companies, including bilingual- and early childhood-appropriate books. The organizations will incorporate the books into their programs and events where young children will receive books to take home and keep.