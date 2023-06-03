Sports Memories: Three Tigers on Gophers football roster Published 8:51 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Clint McGill, Jason Willner, Cory Thomas and Chris Chalmers teamed up to win the fifth annual United Way Charity Golf Outing.

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea’s Kelli Hanson finished 57th overall at the Minnesota Class AAA girls’ state golf tournament played at Bunker Hills Golf Course.

Albert Lea sophomore Matt Tiegs won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.97 at the Section 1AA boys’ track and field meet held in Lakeville.

Gary Nelson and Rich Lackey were looking for area girls 16 and younger to play fastpitch softball for the Alden Blackhawks team in the Southern Minny League. The team was scheduled to play 10 games.

20 years

Albert Lea’s Derek Goodnature was named to the Big Nine All-Conference baseball team. Teammates Nate Loberg and David Villarreal earned honorable mention honors.

Minnesota men’s basketball coach Dan Monson, along with volleyball coach Mike Hebert, men’s golf coach Brad James and Athletic Director Joel Maturi were scheduled to be at the University of Minnesota Williams Scholarship Fund golf outing at the Albert Lea Golf Club.

Long-time public address announcer Bob Casey was inducted as the 12th member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

Albert Lea senior Tyler Young threw the discus 150’10” to get fourth place and score the only points for the Albert Lea boys’ track and field team at the Section 1AA meet held at Carleton College in Northfield.

50 years

In the team portion of the District II tennis tournament, Austin defeated Albert Lea 5-0. The team was coached by Georges Denzene.

Freeborn defeated Alden 12-2 in six innings in sub-district II second-round play at Hayek Field. With the win, coach Dick Paulsen’s Yeomen advanced to the finals where they were to play Ellendale.

In honor of long-time sports reporter and broadcaster Halsey Hall on his 75th birthday, Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson hosted a reception at the governor’s mansion and at a Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals game.

Dan Paczkowski only gave up four hits as the Albert Lea b-squad baseball team defeated Austin Pacelli 11-0.

Former Albert Lea Tiger football players Greg Shoff, Dave Nolander and Dave Christensen all participated in the University of Minnesota spring football practice.

Bert Blyleven struck out seven en route to a one-hit 2-0 victory for the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals. With the win, Blyleven was 5-6 on the year.

2023 collegiate signings

Albert Lea girls’ soccer player Kailey Boettcher has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Hamline University in St. Paul this fall.