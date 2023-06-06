USC/AC girls break several personal records at section meet Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The USC/AC girls’ track team showed growth in the Section 2A track and field meet Saturday, with several athletes breaking personal records.

Here were the results:

400 meter

Sixth, Danyelle Dickson, 1:04.55 PR

1600 meter

11th, Alexis Guenther, 5:53.52 PR

300 meter hurdles

10th, Chloe Bullerman, 53.23 PR

Shot put

Fifth, Kiera Schultz, 32-11.00 PR

Discus

Ninth, Chloe Lutteke, 91-04

High jump

Sixth, Jaelyn Stangler, 4-10 PR

NH, Madison Passer

Triple jump

12th, Sydney Sauke, 29-11.75

Coach Kara Christianson said the girls did a great job at the section meet, and coaches are proud of the way they competed.

“Although we did not have anyone advance to the state meet, we are making progress to get there in upcoming years,” Christianson said. “Because of all of the PR’s achieved this season, the kids are excited to continue working to keep improving for next season.”