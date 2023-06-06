USC/AC girls break several personal records at section meet

Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

The USC/A-C girls' track and field team poses for a photo at the section meet. Provided

The USC/AC girls’ track team showed growth in the Section 2A track and field meet Saturday, with several athletes breaking personal records.
Here were the results:

400 meter
Sixth, Danyelle Dickson, 1:04.55 PR

1600 meter
11th, Alexis Guenther, 5:53.52 PR

300 meter hurdles
10th, Chloe Bullerman, 53.23 PR

Shot put
Fifth, Kiera Schultz, 32-11.00 PR

Discus
Ninth, Chloe Lutteke, 91-04

High jump
Sixth, Jaelyn Stangler, 4-10 PR
NH, Madison Passer

Triple jump
12th, Sydney Sauke, 29-11.75

Coach Kara Christianson said the girls did a great job at the section meet, and coaches are proud of the way they competed.
“Although we did not have anyone advance to the state meet, we are making progress to get there in upcoming years,” Christianson said. “Because of all of the PR’s achieved this season, the kids are excited to continue working to keep improving for next season.”

