USC wins state clay target tournament Published 7:05 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

The United South Central Clay Target League emerged as state champions from the Minnesota State High School League tournament Friday.

The team shot 484 of 500 targets, enough to place the team in first, followed by Fairmont High School with 482 and Roseau High School with 482.

This was the seventh state tournament for the Rebels since 2016.

Email newsletter signup

USC’s Zale Bushlack led the team with a perfect score of 100. Bushlack also shot 100 in the individuals’ portion and finished the open division with a three-way tie for first, along with Spring Lake Park’s Mason Meyer and East Ridge’s Alex Krska.