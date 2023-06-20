Vehicle fire and other reports

Published 11:21 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

A vehicle was reported on fire at 5:18 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 175th Street in Hayward.

 

1 cited for DWI, underage drinking

Police cited Isaac Mariano Bonilla, 19, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and underage drinking after a traffic stop at 2:36 a.m. near Minnesota Avenue and Johnson Street.

 

Thefts reported

Police received a theft report at 3:01 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft occurred the day before.

Police received a report at 6:43 p.m. Monday of a phone that was reported stolen out of a vehicle sometime between Thursday and Friday on the 1400 block of Frank Avenue.

