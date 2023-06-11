Weekend festival honors music legend

Published 6:41 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Downtown Albert Lea was buzzing with activity Friday night and Saturday during the Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival, despite light rain falling On Saturday.

The festival is in honor of Albert Lea native Eddie Cochran, who was born and spent much of his childhood in Albert Lea, and who was an American rock and roll musician in the 1950s and 1960s. He is considered a rockabilly pioneer best known for hits like “Summertime Blues” and “C’mon Everybody.”

 

