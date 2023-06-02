Wells prepares for Summer in the City Published 6:58 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Summer in the City returns to Broadway in Wells from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to Tabitha Swenson, director of the Wells Chamber of Commerce, Summer in the City is a fun, family event serving as a kick-off to summer.

“It’s full of vendors, food trucks, door prizes,” Swenson said.

“We noticed that the other surrounding communities were doing things like this, whether it was once a month or one time a year,” said Brittany Voigt, vice president of the chamber. “For us, we wanted to start with something that was once a year, that would be on a weeknight to bring people out, kick off the summer and to really give businesses the opportunity to showcase their services here.”

There will be a barrel train, bounce house, crafts and face painting, among other events Voigt described as activities for families to do. Forty-three vendors will be on hand, including Arcadian Bank, Bummy’s BBQ & Kee Kafe, Inspire Food Truck, Ron’s Plumbing HVAC & Electric and Wells Police Department, to name a few.

“It is family-friendly, and it’s really the first event that occurs in this area once school gets out,” Voigt said, referring to the fact United South Central ends their year Friday.

And because she works for a local company, she enjoyed being at a booth and interacting with visitors. In fact, she remembered that last year she took service requests after connecting with customers.

She said Summer in the City will allow students to socialize, listen to music, dance, shop and participate in activities.

Voigt also thought the event could provide caregivers a night off from entertaining and cooking.

“It’s fun to let your kids go,” she said. “My kids are old enough where [because] this is an event that’s on one street, we have a meeting spot then they go and do their thing, give them some cash for some food and they’re on their way.”

The Wells Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a drawing every 15 minutes for prizes.

New this year is a Foam-N-Fun 2U foam party from 5 to 7 p.m.

“I’m excited for that because foam and fun is basically an imaginary swim party, or a pretend snow storm, except you don’t get wet or cold afterwards,” Voigt said.

According to Voigt, the event started six years ago in 2017. Swenson predicted the event to draw over 200 visitors. Summer in the City is free to attend.

“Come out and have fun,” Swenson said.

“People love Summer in the City,” Voigt said. “… The whole thing is really about simple, family fun that you can have to kick off your summer.”

In case of bad weather, the event will be canceled with no make-up date.