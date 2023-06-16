William Arthur Kuchera

Dr. William A. Kuchera, 89, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2023, with Natalie, his wife of 68 years, by his side. He was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on October 25, 1933, to the late Dr. Louis and Irma Kuchera.

Bill was a loving, faithful family man, and an accomplished physician and teacher for nearly 40 years. He had an insatiable curiosity, leading him to enjoy and excel in music, athletics, the outdoors, and in many other interests. He approached life with humor, humility, integrity, purpose and dedication. He had an infectious smile and laugh, and had a gift of bringing out the best in others.

He graduated from Albert Lea High School with many academic, athletic and music honors. His interest in music started in junior high, where he played the trumpet in a small band called the Korn Kobs. He would later play professionally in Iowa, during his free time, with big-bands, Karl Fisher Band and Ken Paulsen’s Orchestra.

Email newsletter signup

He met his sweetheart, Natalie Zange, a flute player and elementary education major, during his undergraduate studies at Grinnell College in Iowa. They were married on August 14, 1954 in Kirksville, Missouri.

Bill was a beloved osteopathic family doctor and medical school professor. He graduated from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (KCOM) in 1958, and had the privilege of initially practicing as a family physician with his father from 1959 to 1963 in Albert Lea. He then relocated to Davenport, IA where he established his own osteopathic family practice, delivering babies and caring for patients from birth to end of life, emphasizing osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM). In 1980, he relocated his practice to Kirksville, and also taught full time at KCOM, lecturing and conducting workshops on OMM to students, residents and fellows. He became certified in the specialty of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine (NMM), which he practiced with his son, Michael, in Kirksville until his retirement in 1996. He served the American Academy of Osteopathy, was on their board for many years and earned his fellowship (FAAO); he was later bestowed their highest honor, the AT Still Medallion of Honor. Post-retirement, Bill and Natalie moved to De Pere, WI. Bill continued to support his profession by authoring and illustrating osteopathic medical books.

Bill is survived by: his wife, Natalie Kuchera; their seven children (and spouses), Dr. Michael (Eva) Kuchera, Dan (Shelly) Kuchera, Joe (Shari) Kuchera, Ann (Al) Lawson, Martha (Marion) Horton, Elizabeth (John) Berley, and Jim (Sarah) Kuchera; 17 grandchildren, Kathy Manning, Jennifer (Cliff) Straub, Tiffany (Brandon) Burnett, David Kuchera, Brenton (Ellen) Kuchera, Hallie (Jake) Vehlewald, Eliott Kuchera, Kevin Kuchera, Michael (Becca) Kuchera, Kyle (Stefanie) Lawson, Kelsey Lawson (Chris Haase), Natalie (Joseph) Woodfin, Sam Horton, Mary Horton, Nathan Berley, Andrew Berley, Ian Kuchera; 10 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kyler, Ava, Lilli, Elise, Liam, Xia, Harper, Laken and Ethan; and his sister, Marge Phillips of Silverton, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert L. Kuchera.

A private family funeral service will be held at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St., De Pere, WI 54115 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family is grateful for the care provided to Bill and his family during the past few months of his life by Oak Park Place of Green Bay and Unity Hospice, and for the guidance and support of Ryan Funeral Home and St. Anne’s Episcopal Church.