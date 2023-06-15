Window reported broken and other reports
Published 9:27 am Thursday, June 15, 2023
A window was reported broken at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday at 1025 S. Broadway.
Windshield damaged
A windshield was reported damaged at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday in the city parking lot at Newton Avenue and William Street.
Burglary reported
A burglary was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at 308 E. William St. It was unknown if anything was taken.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Paul Everett David, 41, on a local warrant at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday at 930 S. Broadway.
Phone reported stolen
Police received a report of a stolen phone at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday at 1513 Edina Ave.
1 cited for theft
Police cited Brock James Barrientos, 21, for theft at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday at 819 Garfield Ave.
Thousands in tools reported stolen
An estimated $10,000 to $15,000 worth of tools were reported taken at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday at 25201 880th Ave. in Austin. The theft was believed to have happened overnight.