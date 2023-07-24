24-JV-22-1369 Published 12:30 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

County of: Freeborn

Judicial District:

Third District

Court File Number:

24-JV-22-1369

Case Type: CHIPS

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of: Kyria Idarmis Bautista-Roldan, Mother; Juan Antonio Vasquez-Cruz, Father; Ricardo Garcia, Jr., Father; and Isai Bautista Juarez, Father

Summons and Notice

Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114)

NOTICE TO: Isai Bautista Juarez, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea MN 56007, on July 31, 2023 at 1:00pm or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.

BY: /s/Rebecca Roeker

Dated July 6, 2023

Freeborn County

Court Administration

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

507-668-6014

Albert Lea Tribune:

July 12, 2023

24-JV-22-1369