Update: 3 from Albert Lea seriously injured in head-on fatal crash in Eagan Published 2:52 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

Three Albert Lea residents were seriously injured early Saturday morning in a head-on collision that killed another man on Interstate 35E in Eagan.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nancy Ann Heideman, 60, of Albert Lea was driving a 2021 GMC Yukon XL hauling a boat trailer and boat southbound on I-35E approaching Cliff Road when a 2000 Toyota Celica, driven by Nraughli Vang, 28, of South St. Paul entered the interstate going the wrong direction from Cliff Road.

The report stated Vang was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with the GMC upon entering the interstate.

Heideman and her passengers, Desirae Ann Heideman, 25, and Randy Jay Heideman, 57, all of Albert Lea, were taken to Regions Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Vang was also taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The crash occurred at 12:10 a.m.

All occupants were listed as wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was detected in Vang.