3 injured in tubing crash on Edgewater Bay Published 9:21 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Three people were injured Tuesday night in a tubing crash on Fountain Lake’s Edgewater Bay.

Kallasandra Victoria Danielle McKee, 21, of Austin was airlifted by Mayo One helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for serious injuries. She suffered both head and leg injuries.

Alonzo Reed Trevino, 23, of Austin, and Larissa Rue Peerson, 5, of Branson, Missouri, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated a boat, driven by Ricky Dean Wytaske of Austin, was pulling the tube of people at 9:06 p.m. when the boat circled the bay and the tube got too close to a boat lift with a pontoon and collided with them near the shoreline of Edgewater Drive.

All three of the people injured were wearing life jackets.

Mayo One helicopter landed at Lakeview Park because of the close proximity to the crash.

Wytaske was cited for operating a watercraft in a reckless manner. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor.