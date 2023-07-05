5 things to do this week: Golf, pancakes, art and more Published 1:39 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

1

Sparky Golf Tournament

Wedgewood Cove Golf Club will host the 48th annual Sparky-Dan Kruse Memorial Golf Classic from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. The tournament was founded by Dan Druse to raise funds to benefit individuals with developmental disabilities in Freeborn County, and all proceeds go towards programs for individuals with developmental disabilities within the county. The event is hosted by the LIFE Center of Freeborn County. Wedgewood Cove is at 2200 W. Ninth St.

2

Pancake breakfast fundraiser

The Moose Lodge 1703 — at 1623 W. Main St. — will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the 15 youth pool players headed to the World Junior Pool Championships in Nebraska. The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased pre-sale or at the door. Each meal includes two pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage with milk, juice or coffee. Contact Jeremy Wacek at 507-402-1542 for more information. All proceeds will help fund travel expenses.

3

“Altitude”

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative has a new textural exhibition, “Altitude,” featuring the works of Mariah Piippo. Piippo is a Mason City-based artist who creates mixed media works of acrylic, sand, mica powder and more that are textural and colorful. Piippo hopes to bring moments of happiness and peace to any space her work occupies. The Arts Initiative is at 224 S. Broadway Ave.

4

Wind Down Wednesday

The summer market and music festival returns to downtown Albert Lea from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway. Shop for unique items, eat great food and appreciate the entertainment. This is the second of three Wind Down Wednesdays during the summer.

5

Water ski show

The Bayside Ski Team will host a waterski show starting at 6:20 p.m. Thursday at Edgewater Bay. This year’s theme is “Boys vs. Girls.”