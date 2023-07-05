5 things to do this week: Pork chop dinner, entertainment and bingo Published 2:22 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

1

Pork chop dinner

The Conger Fire Department will host a pork chop dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the fire department/community center. Cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pork chops, baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw. The Conger Fire Department is at 51 S. School St. in Conger.

2

Juni & Betty Live

Juni + Betty, an acoustic duo created by Juni West and Betty, will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lazy Acre Vineyard in Lake Mills. The performance will include original music by both songwriters, and their harmonies blend together through a one-of-a-kind pairing of tone, pitch and synchronization. Covers include “Creep” by Radiohead and “Yellow” by Coldplay. Lazy Acre Vineyard is at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills.

3

Bingo

The Albert Lea Public Library will host bingo at 2 p.m. Thursday. Children are invited to join as well. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.

4

Patchouli

Patchouli will play at the gazebo on Fountain Lake during the Thursdays on Fountain series. Patchouli features guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli. The duo have three top five internationally charting albums, including “Of Sea & Stars,” which won the 2017 Zone Music Reporter Best Instrumental Album of the Year. The concert starts at 5:30 p.m.

5

Farmers market

The Albert Lea Farmers Market — located in the North Broadway parking Lot on the corner of Broadway and Fountain street — provides a variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey, coffee, crafts and more. The market is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.