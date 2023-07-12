A season of learning Published 9:39 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Lake Mills baseball season comes to a close

With a spot in the substate game on the line, the Lake Mills baseball team traveled to Saint Ansgar Saturday night to battle it out with the Saints.

Despite a close battle through the first three innings, the Bulldogs were unable to keep the Saints at bay for long, as they scored multiple runs in the fourth and sixth innings to come away with a 6-0 victory.

The Bulldogs finished with five hits in the game, just two behind the Saints who finished with seven. Leading the way for Lake Mills was freshman Stephen Brandenburg with three hits, including two singles and a double. Sophomore Kane Koch and junior Joe Young also recorded singles throughout the game.

Junior Eli Menke started on the mound for Albert Lea throwing three scoreless innings to start the outing. Menke gave up four runs on four hits, with only one of those runs being earned. He also struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings of work.

Brandenburg came in for relief in the sixth innings and gave up two runs on two hits.

It was the errors that finished the Bulldogs off for good, committing four mistakes compared to zero for the Saints.

Lake Mills finishes its season with a 14-10 record and will lose just two players to graduation this year. First baseman/catcher Caycee Barrett and pitcher/shortstop Brady Hanson are the team’s lone two seniors this season.