Across the Pastor’s Desk: Apostle John has much to say Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

“When I was a child, I spoke and thought and reasoned as a child. But when I grew up, I put away childish things.” — I Corinthians 13:11 NLT

Our Heavenly Father, in his divine provision and providence, always provides opportunities and resources for our growth, development and maturity. As with the natural body, our spiritual, mental, emotional and relational health and development are crucial. Many times we tend to excel in some of these areas, but not all. God truly desires completeness for us as his beloved children. “Beloved, I pray that in every way you may succeed and prosper and be in good health [physically], just as [I know] your soul prospers [spiritually]” — 3 John 1:2 AMP

God is faithful and is willing that we grow up, develop and are shaped into the glorious image of his son, Jesus Christ. “And we all, with unveiled face, continually seeing as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are progressively being transformed into his image from [one degree of] glory to [even more] glory, which comes from the Lord, [who is] the Spirit.” — II Corinthians 3:18 AMP

This is a process which requires our utmost attention as growth, maturity and development do not just happen on their own. As we actively work the processes of development, we will encounter certain thought patterns, behavioral cycles and even wrong living that must be brought under the subjection of the Holy Spirit and into alignment with the will of God for our lives. It has been said, “God loves us just the way we are, but loves us too much to leave us just the way we are.”

We cannot allow dysfunctions which resided in our upbringings to continue to follow us into our next generations. Our children and grandchildren deserve better, healthier and stronger leadership. We owe that to ourselves as well.

There are multitudes of resources available to help us grow, mature and develop. These resources include the word of God, spiritual organizations, books written to help us grow and mature in health and some websites and social media sites. I encourage you to ask the Holy Spirit to lead and guide you on your journey and to help you discern the resources to employ. Life is too short to remain stuck in dysfunctional behaviors. We can, with God’s help, commit to lifelong learning and growing.

I want to encourage you, over the next 30 days to read, study and meditate upon John, chapters 14-16. There is so much good and beneficial content in these chapters.

These readings will prove to you just how much God is on your side and is interested in your growth, development and maturity. He has provided much for you to accommodate these and to successfully accomplish them in your life. I am excited for you as you dive in and receive from the Lord. God is your helper. If you need help in finding some good resources to help you in your journey, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We will be glad to help point you in the right direction.

I love you — I’m in your corner!

George Marin is pastor at Grace Christian Church.