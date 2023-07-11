Ahziyas Dampha

Ahziyas Bellemy Solo Dampha, 2, of Albert lea, gained his wings on Thursday July 6, 2023, at Mayo Health System of Albert Lea, with his mother by his side. Born on April 17, 2021, in Austin MN, Ahziyas was the son of Izaiah Dampha and Emma Sullivan. With big brown eyes, the deepest dimples, lashes to the sky, and a full head of curly hair, Ahziyas had a smile that could light up a room and “a laugh that could heal a million hearts.” Ahziyas loved music and enjoyed performing his favorite nursery rhythms, “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Wheels on the Bus,” and “I’m a Little Tea Pot” for family and friends and stopping anything he was doing whenever the Law and Order SVU theme song came on. He excitedly pointed to all things blue and yellow, and his favorite foods included steak, Funyuns, and broccoli. His enthusiasm for life was shown by waving his hands and yelling “HOORAY” and pretending to sneeze-ACHOO! He loved to make people smile.

Ahziyas was a proud big brother to A’Ries who received 100 kisses a day and unlimited cuddles. He loved being chased by his aunt, Gabi, and spending time with his grandma, Leslie, and his late great-grandmother, Mary. Ahziyas would call his grandmother, Crystal, to say “hi, bye” and then would hang up quickly, only to call her over and over again.

In addition to his parents, Izaiah and Emma, those left to cherish Ahziyas memory include his baby brother, A’Ries Navarro; paternal grandmother, Crystal Dampha (Miguel Cruces) and paternal grandfather, Kemo Dampha; maternal grandmother, Leslie Sullivan; maternal grandfather Servando Ramos-Flores, Sr.; maternal aunts, Triena Becker and Gabi Sullivan; maternal uncle, Servando Ramos-Flores, Jr.; paternal aunts, Azalee Dampha and Daniella Cruces; his godmother, Kyonna Smith; and many other extended family members and friends.

Ahziyas is united in Heaven with his great-grandparents, Mary Sullivan, Robert Gajeski, Sonya Ewers, and an infant cousin, Selena Phetsemone.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Emmons Lutheran Church, with Pastor George Marin officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held from 4-6:00 PM at the church. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting www.BonnerupFuneralService.com .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and donations can be made to Ahziyas’ family or to the Emmons Parks and Recreation department.