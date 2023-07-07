Albert Lea Community Theatre announces season lineup for 2023–24 Published 9:27 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre has announced its 2023–24 season.

ACT will open its 58th season with “Steel Magnolias,” a drama with dashes of humor written by Robert Harling and directed by Kris Bartley, which will be performed Oct. 5 to 14. The play takes place in a beauty salon in Louisiana, where all the ladies come to have their hair done. Filled with hilarious repartee, the play moves toward tragedy when the spunky Shelby, who is diabetic, risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the other women, but also draws on their underlying strength and love.

The second show is a classic holiday tale with “A Christmas Carol,” written by Charles Dickens. Directed by Glen Parsons, this play will run Dec. 7 to 16. It follows a night with Ebenezer Scrooge as he is haunted by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is the third play of the season. It’s a comedy written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, and directed by Brian Mattson. It will be performed March 14 to 23. All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap folks in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

For its final production of the 58th season, ACT will present “Fiddler on the Roof” from June 20 to 30. Written by Joseph Stein with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, ACT last performed this musical in 1978. Directed by Gordy Handeland, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values. The show features iconic and beloved songs such as “Tradition,” If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”

Season tickets can be purchased at actonbroadway.com or by filling out a season ticket brochure form, available at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center box office or at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. The box office is open Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A season ticket is $60 for all four shows. Beginning Aug. 1, individual show tickets may be purchased online, at the box office, or by calling 877-730-3144, a toll-free, 24/7 automated service.