Albert Lea man charged with molesting child Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

An Albert Lea man is facing charges for allegedly molesting a child in 2020 on four occasions.

Michael Curtis Fry, 32, faces four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving penetration or contact, with a person under 13 by someone who is more than 36 months older.

Court documents stated police were first made aware of the allegations in May. In an interview with staff from the Freeborn County Department of Human Services, monitored by an Albert Lea police detective, the girl stated the inappropriate touching had occurred about three years prior in spring 2020.

In an interview with the detective, Fry reportedly referenced falling asleep with the girl and that his hand was accidentally on her chest but denied any other activity.

In court on Wednesday, Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann set Fry’s bail at $150,000 without conditions and $75,000 with conditions.

Conditions include having no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18. He must also be on GPS monitoring and not leave the state without prior written court approval, among other conditions.

Fry is next slated to appear in court July 17.