Albert Lea man facing charge for selling meth to informant Published 6:39 am Friday, July 7, 2023

An Albert Lea man is facing a charge of first-degree methamphetamine sales after he reportedly sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions in 2021.

Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 55, was served a warrant in the case last month and appeared in court on Thursday with his lawyer.

Court documents state the sales were part of an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the county by the Minnesota South Central Drug Investigative Unit.

The sales reportedly took place from July 19, 2021, to Aug. 12, 2021, at various parking lots in Albert Lea.

The total meth sold equaled 26.03 grams.

Rodriguez is next slated to appear in court July 25.

He is being held on $100,000 unconditional bail and $2,500 conditional bail.