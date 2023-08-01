Albert Lea man pleads guilty to drug charge tied to package sent to house Published 10:03 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

An Albert Lea man charged in 2019 with several drug charges after he reportedly received a box in the mail with four pounds of marijuana inside pleaded guilty Monday in Freeborn County District Court to third-degree drug possession.

Quentin Lamont Guyton, 36, initially faced additional charges of first-degree controlled substance crime and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The third-degree charge carries a presumptive commitment of 39 months, but as part of a plea agreement, both sides agreed to a sentence outside of the state sentencing guidelines of one year and one day executed, according to the plea petition.

Guyton is presently serving a 120-month federal drug sentence. Court documents state he will receive credit for all time served in Minnesota with both the state and federal charges since Nov. 20, 2019.

Court documents state authorities were notified about the package after a K-9 officer alerted on the package with the Minneapolis Airport Police. The package was slated to be sentenced to an address on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue in Albert Lea.

A local task force agent reportedly knew that the residence belonged to Guyton from previous contacts regarding controlled substances and firearms, and the agent obtained a search warrant for the residence to be executed when the package was delivered.

After the package was delivered to the front steps of the residence, Guyton could reportedly be seen gathering his mail from the mailbox and then picking up the package.

Officers executed the search warrant about 15 minutes later.

Inside the box were two smaller boxes that were taped up, each containing two vacuum-packaged bags of a pound of marijuana. There were four bags total at one pound each.

In the search of the apartment, officers also found paraphernalia for repackaging marijuana and a pill bottle with Acetaminophen and Oxycodone. About 174 grams of methamphetamine were also found in the freezer, along with 196 OxyContin pills.

Sentencing is slated for Oct. 25.