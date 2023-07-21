Allan Leroy Farnes loved deeply and in return was deeply loved. His beautiful bride of close to seventy years gave her handsome groom one final kiss goodbye on Tuesday, July 11, as he passed over to be with his dear family and friends that left before him.

Al was born on March 29, 1933 in Clark County, South Dakota. He was one of five children, whom from babies to adults had a tight bond. Allan was the last to leave this earth, so I am sure the welcome party in heaven was one heck of a good one.

As much love as he had for them, there was nothing that compared to his love for Lorraine Faye (Ardie), they married in November of 1954 and to this marriage, three sons were born, Scott, Steven and David Paul. He was proud of his family and adored how it grew from a family of 5 to now a family of 18. Never happier then when they were all together.

Allan served in the Air Force from 1951-1955, and continued to serve in both the Air Force Reserves, ending his military career with the Albert Lea National Guards. He was a member of the local military clubs, and in his younger years, you would see both Al and Ardie leading parades carrying the colors.

Military was not his life long career, as in Albert Lea he was really known as the “telephone man”. Al worked for Northwestern Bell from 1957-1987. He always told the story that he hooked up phones in every house in Albert Lea! Along with his day job, you could see Al cutting and trimming trees around the community with his sons. A second job, helped feed his three growing boys and any other person that came through the door during meal time.

Allan and Ardie were the biggest fans of their boys. If asked, they would say their parents never missed one event or sport they were involved in. Family vacations were never big trips, but fishing up north was a special time with lots of memories. During retirement that was one of Al’s favorite past times, going on fishing trips with family and friends. Another was to hit rummage sales and estate sales with his wife. They both agreed they needed nothing, but when a treasure was found, it was bought and a place was found for it in their lovely home.

Allan will be dearly missed, for his great smile, sweet kisses, his soft hands, his sharp dressing, his dancing skills, and his overall welcoming personality. He is survived by the love of his life, Ardie, sons Scott (Kathy), Alexandria MN, Steven (Sara) Plymouth MN and David Paul (Jackie) Albert Lea MN. Along with 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many friends, he referred to as family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 30th from 1-5 at Green Lea Golf Course.