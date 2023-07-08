In true Amy fashion, she went out with a bang on July 4th, 2023, at the age of 59, surrounded by her loved ones at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Amy was born on January 24th, 1964 to Ronald and Ruth Doyle in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

During Amy’s childhood, she moved around to various locations. When she was young, she enjoyed many summers with her Grandma and Grandpa Gilmore in Freeborn, MN. Her grandparents owned the local grocery store in Freeborn and some of her best memories were made there. She moved to Georgia when she was 13, and loved to share stories of how she spent time with friends, swimming, and dancing. Amy returned to Minnesota in her late teens where she planted her roots. Amy loved to tell stories of all her life experiences and especially loved talking about her family history.

In 1983, Amy met the love of her life. It was love at first sight. After just 3 short months of dating Amy and Jeff were united in marriage on July 15th, 1983. Amy and Jeff would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Amy was beyond proud of this milestone and was looking forward to celebrating it.

Some of Amy’s happiest times were when she did daycare, known as ABC’s Daycare (Amy Beth Christenson). The children that she took care of, she treated like her own.

Amy was a kid at heart. She especially loved celebrating Christmas and Birthdays. She loved giving and always had the presents wrapped with the best wrapping paper, bows, and Hallmark cards.

In Amy’s pastime, she especially enjoyed cooking, traveling, decorating for holidays, and tending to her garden. Her flower garden was one of the best in town and she loved visiting with people when they walked by and complimented her hard work.

Together Amy and Jeff had 4 beautiful children which then blessed them with 10 (soon-to-be 11) grandchildren. Amy cherished the time she spent with her family and always wanted to make memories.

Amy put up a long, hard fight with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Amy doctored at the Mayo Clinic for over 20 years. Even though her health was declining, she remained positive and always had a smile on her face.

Amy’s one-of-kind personality will truly be missed by all who loved and knew her. Life will never be the same without her.

Amy is proceeded in death by her parents, Ronald and Ruth Doyle, sister, Robin, grandparents, Ben and Alice Gilmore, aunt, Carole Winslow, cousin, Johnny Winslow, father and mother in-law, Jeff and Bette Christenson.

Amy is survived by the love of her life of 40 years, Jeff Christenson, daughters, Alexis (Garrett) Nelson, Ashton (Walter) Zelinsky, Amanda (John Hoefer) Kaste, son, Jeffry IV (Emma) Christenson, grandchildren, Declan, Memphis, Wilder, Denver, Graycie, Charlotte, Parker, Payton, Phillip, Addison, sister, Molly Iversen, beloved uncle, Louis Winslow, great aunt and uncle, Marlys and Sid Johnson, niece, Maddie (Steffan) Iversen, nephew, Marshall Iversen, cousins, Katherine and Miles, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life and burial will be held on a later date in Freeborn, MN.