Area under heat advisory through Thursday evening Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday as heat index values are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

The advisory is in effect for portions of south-central Minnesota, including Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn counties.

The weather agency states hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People should also take extra precaution if working or spending time outdoors. They should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

People should also wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

If overcome by heat, move to a cool and shaded location.