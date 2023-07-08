Arlen Nesset passed away on July 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN. Pastor Dale Svendsen will be officiating. The burial will be at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, IA. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN, along with an hour before the service at the church.

Arlen Gene Nesset was born on April 9, 1941, to Albert and Gena (Anderson) Nesset in Northwood, IA. He grew up in the Glenville area where he attended school. Arlen had a big passion for music and first started to play (self-taught) at 14 years old. Arlen remained in the area and was well known for his talents as a musician. Arlen played in his band for over six decades. He was often referred to as Albert Lea’s answer to Elvis. His first band was called the Sentiments. Later he played with his musical brother, Butch Hintz and close friend Ole Olson. One of Arlen’s best highlights is having the opportunity to go to Nashville in 1982 to cut a record.

Arlen married Mary Ann Saltou and together they had four children. Arlen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His favorite food seemed to be chicken, chicken and broasted chicken. Arlen had great pride and did not take anything for nothing. He was independent and did not ask or need help from anyone until most recently allowing his daughters Penny and Kim to do so.

Arlen is survived by his daughters Penny (Larry – favorite son-in-law) Harmdierks and Kim Nesset; grandchildren Brandon Hamdierks, Josh Harmdierks, Larissa Nesset, Jessica Gellerman, Tyler Nesset, and Aly Steffen; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Jay Nesset; and many nieces and nephews; drummers and dear friends Butch (Patti) Hintz and Ole Olson; and special friend Linda Larson.

Arlen is preceded in death by his parents, sons Todd Nesset and Mitch Nesset; siblings Arlene (Leonard) Williamson, Art Nesset, Telores (Hank) Knutson, Eleanor (Dale) Williamson; Kenny Nesset, Bernice Wikoren, and Alvina (Raymond) Tovar, and Clarice Nesset

Arlen will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was never one to say goodbye.

Catch ‘Ya Later, Arlen.