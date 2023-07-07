Barbara Heavner

Barbara Joan Heavner, age 87, passed peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester on July 5, 2023. A Memorial service will be held at 11am Wednesday, July 12 at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Graceland cemetery following the service. Reverend Roger Fears will be officiating.

Barbara was born on July 13, 1935 in Forest City, IA to John and Margaret Osheim. She graduated from Emmons High School in 1953. After graduation, she moved to Albert Lea, MN where she worked as a bookkeeper at Western Grocer, gave music lessons and was an organist at Lime Creek Church. She spent many weekends with her girlfriends going to dances and roller skating.

Barbara met her husband Clarence in 1957 at the Palm Garden Ballroom in Albert Lea. They dated for four years attending many dances at the ballrooms around Southern MN and Northern IA. They married on September 1, 1961 at Lime Creek Church. Barbara and Clarence were blessed with two sons, Steven and Michael.

Email newsletter signup

In the earlier years of their marriage, Barbara gave piano, accordion and organ lessons and also worked at Turnbull Tire company as a bookkeeper for 11 years. Barbara then began her career with Watkins and Avon. She and Clarence enjoyed selling their products at all of the local county fairs.

Barb and Clarence’s passion for dancing continued throughout their marriage. They were members of the Grape Vine Twist Square Dance Club and spent many weekends dancing at the Eagles Club and ballrooms throughout the area. They also enjoyed playing the piano accordion and concertina and are still members of the Czech Area Concertina and Accordion Club. Barbara and Clarence never stopped teaching and sharing the joy of music.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was passionate about passing on her family traditions and sharing them with her grandchildren. Her favorite traditions were, making the perfect lefse roll, decorating cookies, and building the Easter Bunny Cake. She was especially known for her homemade pancakes and syrup that were a staple at every breakfast sleepover.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Clarence Heavner, sons Steven (Donna Tyler) of San Jose, CA, Michael (Roseann Bakken) of Cottage Grove, MN. grandchildren Christian, Tyler, Clarissa, Garrett, and Natalie, brother David (Becky Hauge) Osheim, sister Sharon Wakefield, and sister-in-law Pauline Osheim and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Osheim, sisters Virjean Osheim, Carolyn (Schoenrock), brother Don Osheim, brothers in law, Clyde Wakefield and Ralph Schoenrock and nephew Mitchell Wakefield.

Barbara touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.