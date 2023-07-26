BIDS/WATER TREATMENT Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Water Treatment Plant

and Wells

City of Glenville, MN

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Proposals for the work described below will be received online through QuestCDN.com until 10:00 a.m. on August 22, 2023, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read through Microsoft Teams. Please use the below link or call-in number/Conference ID to see and/or hear the bid opening results:

1. Microsoft Teams Link: https://bit.ly/GlenvilleWTP-Wells

2. Call: 612-428-8778 / Conference ID: 265 668 66#

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes approximately:

1. Construction of water treatment plant building;

2. Installation of filter, chemical feed systems, and associated equipment;

3. Construction of two municipal supply wells with pitless units;

4. Installation of backwash tank;

5. Installation of emergency generator;

6. Demolish existing well houses and seal existing wells;

together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with the Plans and Specifications.

This project is subject to required contract conditions that apply to the MN Public Facilities Authority State Revolving Fund Program, including, but not limited to, Federal and State Prevailing Wage Rates, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Good Faith Efforts, Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions, Buy American Iron and Steel Provisions, Uniform Municipal Contracting Law, and Responsible Contractor Certification.

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by 520 calendar days.

PLAN HOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS, AND BID TABULATION: The plan holders list, addendums, and bid tabulations will be available for download online at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8176043 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $45.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

BID SUBMITTAL: A bid shall be submitted online no later than the date and time prescribed. For this project, the City will only be accepting online electronic bids through QuestCDN. To access the electronic bid form, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted.

BID SECURITY: A Proposal Bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of the City of Glenville, MN, shall accompany each bid.

OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Email newsletter signup

Date June 26, 2023

/s/Reina Knaack

City Clerk-Treasurer

Albert Lea Tribune:

July 19 and 26, 2023

BIDS/WATER TREATMENT