Books you can’t live without: Jennie’s 2023 Reading Resolution Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Jennie Makowsky lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Chuck, daughter, McKenzie, and pup, Savannah. Catch her reading from her Kindle out on her gazebo now that it is summer! She was born and raised in Albert Lea, graduated from Faribault and moved back in her 20s. She is an account/claims manager at Americana Insurance. Books have always been an integral part of her life, but more so now that her daughter is older and almost done with school. Besides reading, traveling is her favorite past time. She has been on a few cruises and has a goal to visit all 50 states. The U.S. has a ton of beautiful destinations! Jennie prefers reading out of her Kindle or a “real book”; audio books do not do the trick. She is in two book clubs, one with the Moose here in Albert Lea and a casual one with friends. As you can see from her list she sticks with the authors that caught her attention; however, the book clubs bring a new light that she loves! “I’m not sure I would have chosen some of my books that I have absolutely loved, if it weren’t for these book club picks!” If she isn’t reading, she is with her family or friends and if it is summer, outside with her flowers. Her favorite place to be is in the gazebo. Last year her college roommate started a reading goal for herself to try and make for the year. At the end of 2022 she decided she was going to make her own goal and gave herself a starting number of 44 books to read in 2023. She is over half way through the goal, and hopes to go even beyond that. She uses Facebook and Good Reads to keep track of what she has read, and it has been nice to get other people’s thoughts, opinions and even book ideas of what to read next. Jodi Picoult, Kristen Hannah, Nicholas Sparks and Colleen Hoover are some her favorite authors. This year she claims it is too hard to pick a favorite out of the ones she has finished. “Mad Honey,” “The Confidence of Wildflowers” and “A Thousand Boy Kisses” are at the top.