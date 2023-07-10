City offering Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn event centered on gardening

Published 6:46 am Monday, July 10, 2023

By Submitted

Learn seasonal tips and tricks for gardening and lawn maintenance in southern Minnesota from Master Gardener Don Smith from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St. The program will take place in the council chambers on the top floor of City Hall.

As part of the Albert Lea Public Library’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn” series, there is no fee or registration required. For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website.

Email newsletter signup

More News

What’s happened last week with Albert Lea construction projects?

Minnesota tax officials to work on fix after ‘drafting error’

Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer was hiding from police, investigators say

Iowa Republicans will pursue a 6-week abortion ban during a special session that starts Tuesday

Print Article