City offering Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn event centered on gardening Published 6:46 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Learn seasonal tips and tricks for gardening and lawn maintenance in southern Minnesota from Master Gardener Don Smith from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St. The program will take place in the council chambers on the top floor of City Hall.

As part of the Albert Lea Public Library’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn” series, there is no fee or registration required. For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website.