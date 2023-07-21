Court dispositions: Feb. 28-March 3, 2023

Published 5:21 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 28

Chase Kenneth Everson, 33, 308 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possess/sale small amount of marijuana – no remuneration. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Todd Earl Goskeson, 52, 800 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Trespass – premisses of another, refuse to depart. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 30 days served. Fees $180.

Lance David O’Reilly, 33, 2217 Windsor Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Ineligible possession of firearm or ammunition – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 61/30. Fees $380.

Anna Maria Veitia, 48, 712 37th St. SW, Austin. 10/23/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Dismissed. 3/11/21 offense. Count 1: Disorderly house noise. Local confinement for 32 days, credit for 32 days served. Fees $130. 4/30/22 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 5/4/22 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 5/19/22 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 5/26/22 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Goding Dak Wal, 26, 516 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Charles Lincoln Whitcome, 87, 1604 Hale Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $580.

Tiffany Jo Ann Shively, 30, 101 First Ave. W., Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Felony domestic assault by strangulation. Dismissed. Count 2: Misdemeanor domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455.

March 1

Tabitha Ann Avelar, 35, 2304 Doral Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Ryan Ervin Whelan, 41, 928 Front St. W., Albert lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – failure to obey traffic control device. Fees $50.

March 2

Felipe Julian Carrizales, 29, 288 N. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 22, 72015 315th St., Hartland. 4/30/22 offense. Count 1: Threats of violence – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 86 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 3: Order for protection violation – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Obstruction legal process with force or violence. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – DWI – test refusal – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. 6/13/22 offense. Count 1: Assault fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Agusto Guilen-Castro, 26, 922 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Elvin Manuel Jimenez-Rivera, 25, 317 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – failure to stop for traffic control signal. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – child passenger restraint system. Fees $50. Count 4: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Zachary Daneil Johnson, 30, 551 2nd Ave. NW, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30.

Dereck Anthony Samudio, 26, 1337 Kolterman Ave., Seward, NE. 5/13/15 offense. Count 1: Criminal sex conduct – fifth-degree – lewd exhibition – under 16 – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stayed for 335 days, credit for one day served. Fees $130. Count 2: Crimial sex conduct – third-degree – victime 13 – 15, greater than 24 months older. Dismissed.

David Louis Wangen, 58, 416 7th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jiokow K Wool, 22, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Noel Yanes Rodriguez, 60, 1035 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $25. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Kyle Thomas Kearns, 32, 167789 Luetschwager Dr., Ringle, WI. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Fees $130. Adult work service for 12 hours. Count 2: Obstructing legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Angela Nataly Lara Mejia, 22, 206 Fenton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Robert James Leonard, 37, Mower County Jail. 5/19/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – reckless driving. Dismissed. 9/4/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Giving Peace Officer false name – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Prohibited possession of incapacitation device – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed. 2/15/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – first-degree controlled substance crime – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 90 months. Restitution $8,915.40. Fees $130. Adult community work service for 12 hours. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed.

Holly Marie Nelson, 40, 408 High St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Obstruct legal process – misdemeanor. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Fees $300. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Jeremy Lynn Barnett, 47, 804 Morning Star Ave., Arkansas City, AR. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, PO Box 11122, Minneapolis, MN. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Marissa Irene Zazueta, 31, 201 ½ 13th St. S., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – tires unsafe condition. Fees $50.

March 3

Derek Allan Rothmeier, 27, PO Box 102, Geneva. 7/12/20 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for three days served. Fees $130. 7/22/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Fees $205.

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, 43, 14941 750th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Issuance of dishonored check – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for one day, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $571.03. Fees $130.

Brandon David Stigney, 39, Olmsted County Jail, Rochester. 9/19/18 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 84 months. Fees $80. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 6/12/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – refuse to submit to chemical test. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 65 months. Restitution $790.89. Fees $130. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Eliezer Euclicer Lima Arriaza, 26, 9001 18th Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Estefanie Marie Morin, 27, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 13 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 41 days, credit for 41 days served. Restitution $2,414.95. Fees $130. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Lay Poe, 29, 744 Bradley St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle in motor vehicle. Fees $100.

Tanner James Roe, 19, 20261 890th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

