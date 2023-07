LAWTON, Okla. –

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Gateway Park, in Emmons, Minn., A private burial will be held Monday Aug. 7. For Darlene, please join us as we remember and celebrate the beautiful life of our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt.

Darlene Ashton, 87, Lawton, Okla., died Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Oklahoma City from a brief illness, but surrounded by her loving family.