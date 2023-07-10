David Smith

Dodgeville, WI – David Ell “Bagger” Smith, age 76, of Dodgeville, previously of Albert Lea, MN passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family after a hard fight with dementia.

David was born March 21, 1947 to Herschel and Dorothy Smith in Albert Lea, MN. He farmed on the family farm until 1979. David served in the US Navy from 1964 to 1968.

David married the love of his life, Lonna Jorgenson in 1974. They welcomed 2 sons into their lives, Troy in 1976 and Travis in 1979.

Email newsletter signup

In 1979, David and Lonna moved to Wisconsin where David worked for Jacques Seed Co. and later for Fuch’s Trucking as an over the road truck driver until his retirement in 2013.

David was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling, gardening and hiking. He also loved golfing, bowling and had a special love for baseball. Especially watching his grandson play.

David loved his family and friends with all his heart. He loved being involved in all the boy’s activities by being the boy’s Boy Scout Leader, Treasure Hunt Maker, Baseball Coach, Fishing Guide and everything he could get involved in. He was then very active in his grandchildren’s lives and was loved dearly.

He is survived by his wife Lonna; his sons Troy (Jackie Wilson) and Travis (Jenny); his Granddaughter Lillian (Spencer Dunham) and his Grandson Gabriel. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Candy Jorgenson of Albert Lea, MN; brother-in-law Ronald (Cindi) Jorgenson of Red Wing, MN; niece Sara (Travis) of Faribault, MN; niece Amy Gant of MN; nephews Scott Smith and Benjamin Smith of Albuquerque, NM as well as many, many friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Ethan Smith; his parents, Herschel and Dorthy Smith; brother James Smith, his mother and father-in-law Kenneth and Matilda Jorgenson; Grandparents Don and Hazel Smith; N Vere & Hazel Sanders; Fred and Carrie Weseman; and Einer and Lillian Jorgenson.

A Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, WI. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Ethan’s Shining Light Foundation. A foundation Dave was very involved in from its inception.