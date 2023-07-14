District Rotary gives to playground

Published 2:12 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Submitted

Peg Duenow from District Rotary Grant Commitee presents a check for $2,784 to Rotarian Tiffany Paino for the All Together All-Inclusive Playground. Provided

More News

Farmers market basket given away

Albert Lea doctor speaks in D.C.

Duplicate bridge winners announced

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Apostle John has much to say

Print Article