Dorothy Ann Towne

Dorothy Towne passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at her home in Emmons MN, surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Emmons Lutheran Church at 2pm with visitation held an hour prior. Burial will be held at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Emmons after the service. Reverend Ryan Henkel will officiate.

Dorothy Ann (Sorbo) Towne was born on August 31, 1929, in Worth County. Her younger years were spent with countless Sorbo cousins in the Silver Lake area. She graduated from Albert Lea in 1948 and in June married Ervin Hovland. They moved to his farm by Bear Lake where they worked side by side milking cows until his untimely death in 1965. During these years, Jacqueline, Judy and Joanne were born.

After Ervin’s death she moved her family to Emmons and rented their farm. Dorothy worked various jobs to support her girls. In 1967, she married Earl Towne and together they moved back to the farm. Earl and Dorothy were married for 47 years.

Dorothy was a member of Emmons Lutheran Church. She served on the Emmons School Board and was very passionate to support her school and community. Besides farming, she worked at the Lake Mills Care Center for over 25 years enjoying her Norwegian conversations with the many residents there. Over the years she received many cards and messages from fellow co-workers she mentored through these years.

Dorothy traveled to Norway twice and enjoyed meeting her cousins from both the Hovland and Sorbo families. Lake Tetonka in Waterville was where they had a cabin since 1986 and made many memories there.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Jaqueline (Richard) Waite, Judy Burgett, Joanne (Todd) Brackey. Grandchildren; Chad (Shannon) Waite, Jill Waite; Jarvis (Dawn) Burgett, Jacob (Alissa) Burgett; Brandon (Erin) Brackey, Jenna (Matt) Hauan and Katie (Derek) Lenz along with 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nels O. and Emma Sorbo; husbands, Ervin and Earl; son-in- law, Kirk Burgett (January 2023) siblings and spouses, Gilman (Mildred) Sorbo, Ellard (Nina) Sorbo, Anna (Malmin) Anderson and Ervin’s parents Knut and Clara Hovland.

Dorothy had a strong will and work ethic which she passed on to her family. They were her pride and joy.

The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for their loving care provided this past year. Jackie and Joanne would like to thank their sister Judy, for all she has done to keep mom happy and at home.