Double-O Tractor ride to raise money for Salvation Army Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The Double-O Tractor Ride will return to Albert Lea and other parts of southern Minnesota once again this summer.

The event will take place this year on Saturday. Prior to the ride, breakfast and registration will take place at Freeborn County Fairgrounds from 7:30-8:30 a.m. The ride will begin at 9 a.m., and the group will travel around the city, passing every nursing home as done previously. For lunch, there will be a burger basket meal at the Moose Lodge available to the public for $9. Then, the tractors will depart for Clarks Grove and stop briefly in the park before continuing on to the West Freeborn Lutheran Church and returning to Albert Lea.

Participation cost is $45 and includes breakfast, lunch and a commemorative ride button. Additional riders can join for a fee of $25. Proceeds of this event go towards the Salvation Army of Freeborn County.

County route after lunch at Moose Lodge

Depart Skyline Mall Parking lot

North on State Hwy 13 to 733rd

North on 733rd to West Edgewater Dr.

East on West Edgewater Dr. to Itasca Rd

East on Itasca Rd. to CR 20

North on CR 20 to CR 14

CR 14 East to CR 22

CR 22 North to CR 25

CR 25 East to CR 45

CR 45 North to CR 24 (Independence Ave) in Clarks Grove

CR 24 to Hanson Park in Clarks Grove. (12 miles)

Depart Hanson Park

CR 31 West to CR 20/31

CR 20/31 North to CR 31 West

CR 31 West to State Hwy 13

Stated Hwy 13 South to CR29

CR 29 West to West Freeborn Lutheran Church (14 miles)

Depart West Freeborn Church

Cr 29 East to 708th Ave.

708th Ave. South to CR 25

CR 25 East to CR 20

CR 20 South Richway Dr.

Richway Dr to Freeborn County Fairgrounds ( 12 miles)